REDW Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after buying an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,103,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after buying an additional 4,864,769 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $36.90. 12,820,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,063,688. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

