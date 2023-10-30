REDW Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 119,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,075. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

