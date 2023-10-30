WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 679,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,700,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,652,000 after buying an additional 419,915 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after buying an additional 232,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,566,000 after acquiring an additional 227,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.62. 318,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,999. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

