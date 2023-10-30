Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 577,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,510,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 48.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.44. 1,513,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,342. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,212. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

