Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 721 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.28. The company had a trading volume of 477,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.61 and its 200-day moving average is $284.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

