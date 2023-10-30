Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Raised by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.3% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.12% of Deere & Company worth $141,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

DE stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $363.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.46. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

