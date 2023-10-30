Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.6% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Accenture worth $282,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $6,093,877. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.82. 180,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

