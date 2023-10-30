Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 47,002 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,002 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.34% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $24,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,587,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.85. 969,846 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

