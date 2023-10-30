Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999,487. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

