Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $546.47. 400,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $555.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.