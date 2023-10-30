Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 29,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 101,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.42. 1,156,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,999,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03. The company has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

