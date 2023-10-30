Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $51.08 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,728 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $51,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $2,928,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 595,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,888,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,504,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

