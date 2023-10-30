Maven Securities LTD Makes New $12.59 Million Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,592,000. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises about 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.70. 410,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

