Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. iQIYI makes up approximately 0.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 174.8% in the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 3,067,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 265,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 164,309 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQ has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

iQIYI Price Performance

IQ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. 3,001,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,387,179. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

