Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $636.00 million-$686.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $669.25 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.20-$8.40 EPS.

CHKP traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.57. 754,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $138.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day moving average of $129.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

