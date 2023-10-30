The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.93. 545,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

