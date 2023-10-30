Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires 63,050 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 252.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,050 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 9.6% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 650.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after buying an additional 1,883,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $145,621,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.60. 4,101,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,939. The firm has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

