Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $342,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.63. 21,746,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,734,320. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.08 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

