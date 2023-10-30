Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $22.12 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,799,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,033,936. The company has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

