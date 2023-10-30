Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.38. 375,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,352. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

