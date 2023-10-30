Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31,250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.5% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $79.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Still thinking about buying 3M for its dividend? Consider this
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AI, federal government revenue boost ServiceNow Q3 results
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Should you buy Mattel and sell Hasbro stock? Here’s why
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.