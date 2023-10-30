Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,923,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Mastercard stock opened at $364.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.09 and a 200-day moving average of $389.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $308.60 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.83.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

