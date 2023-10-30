Pictet North America Advisors SA Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.83.

MA opened at $364.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $343.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.09 and its 200-day moving average is $389.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $308.60 and a one year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

