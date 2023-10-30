Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Eaton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Eaton Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ETN opened at $198.24 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $146.76 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

