ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price Up 4.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $106.69 and last traded at $106.53. 125,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 339,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.26.
The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share.
ArcBest Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $1,399,896.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,370.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock worth $5,778,701 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 175.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 124,354 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ArcBest by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ArcBest Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.57.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.
