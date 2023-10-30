Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 136,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $491,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 26.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $69.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

