Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,859. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

