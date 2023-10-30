Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 51,011 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,011 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $45,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,464,000 after acquiring an additional 665,969 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,597,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,863,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,665,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $93.55. 65,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,963. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

