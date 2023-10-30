iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,737 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $102,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 345,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,511,000 after buying an additional 51,233 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.2% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 174,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,664,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EFA stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.51. 9,983,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,052,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

