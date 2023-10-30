2,315 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $196.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a PE ratio of 123.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,116,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,686,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,116,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,686,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 642,936 shares of company stock worth $135,664,799. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

