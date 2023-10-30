Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Decreased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 97.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286,429 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.46 and a 12 month high of $76.68.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
