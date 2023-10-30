W Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,152 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 243,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,086. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.