Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 6,997 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,936 shares of company stock worth $135,664,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRM opened at $196.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

