Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 327 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

