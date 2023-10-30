Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 25,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after acquiring an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.97. The company had a trading volume of 947,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,005. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average is $98.94.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.42.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

