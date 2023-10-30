W Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.26. The stock had a trading volume of 790,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

