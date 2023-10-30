Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,478 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,801,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,272,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,937,369. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.