Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,276 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,310,000 after purchasing an additional 203,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.27. 276,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,880. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

