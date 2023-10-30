Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $287,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 309.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 474,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,019,628 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 183,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

