Short Interest in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Increases By 22.1%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.88.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $11.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $936.46. The company had a trading volume of 79,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,899. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $925.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $928.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

