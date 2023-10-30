Delta Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,632,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,968,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 259,746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $148.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,805. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.08 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.37.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

