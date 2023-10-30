LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 15,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 462,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

