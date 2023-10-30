iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.92. The stock had a trading volume of 78,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $165.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.