iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Delta Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,190 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,943,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.50. 967,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

