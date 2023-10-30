Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $11.60 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.09. The company had a trading volume of 276,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.09. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

