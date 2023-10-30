Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,366 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

SHOP traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,657,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,991,462. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

