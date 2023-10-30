Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 208,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 87,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 665.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

