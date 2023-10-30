Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 833.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 198,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Read Our Latest Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.