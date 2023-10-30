Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Trading Down 2.1%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $156.67 and last traded at $157.24. 233,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,360,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 98.1% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 195,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 91.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.