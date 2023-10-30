Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.39

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 404481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. Research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $491,946.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,564,943 shares in the company, valued at $150,809,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $491,946.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,809,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,612 shares of company stock worth $2,665,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 201.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319,052 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $237,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,734 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

